Love is in the Air: Colorado's 'Sweetheart City' Decorates for Valentine's Day

Officials in Loveland, Colorado, began decorating the city with large red hearts ahead of Valentine’s Day, video posted on January 13 shows.

According to a Facebook post from Loveland’s official page, “every February for more than 40 years, our City streets have been lined with large, wooden hearts filled with messages proclaiming devotion and admiration to someone or something (like bacon 👀) that they love… We really are the Sweetheart City!”

The city added that the 350 hearts are typically painted by local high school students and will be installed over the course of a few days by Public Works crew. Credit: City of Loveland, Colorado via Storyful