Lousiville picks pet co-mayors
Lousiville picks pet co-mayors
The boy did not speak English, deputies say.
Strawberry the pit bull was saved from euthanasia by The Labelle Foundation, which helped the dog recover from injuries and find a home
"Can it finally be Donatello's turn?" wrote the Woodford Humane Society in Kentucky. The pit bull mix has seen 1,000 other dogs leave before him.
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. But even though nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors, the issue is far from settled, with many diners and restaurants pushing back against the increasing presence of pooches. Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that a handful of states — including Florida and
Meet Bobi, who at 31 is the oldest dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Bobi lives with his owner in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where about 100 people recently came together to celebrate the dog's landmark birthday.
The driver, who appeared to be drunk, exited his vehicle from the passenger side and told an officer he wasn't the one driving, Colorado police said.
Bobi's owner, said the 31-year-old Portuguese pooch, whose birthday was Thursday, has been in good health in recent months.
Eleven cats have been adopted so far but more were recently found.
“My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong.”
If you have a $2 bill burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to think twice before spending it at a store. The bill itself might be worth a lot more than two dollars -- as in thousands of...
It's one of Earth's greatest mysteries — what do dogs do when they are home alone? Well, thanks to in-home cameras, pet owners can see their furry friends get into all sorts of mischief. You get a front-row seat of your pet taking a dip in the pool, escaping or even getting into the garbage. Ring's Lindsay Sheftic tells ABC Action News anchor James Tully that one way to help prevent this is to attempt to intervene.
Nearly 7,000 shoppers gave these hydrating collagen-infused masks a perfect five-star rating.
The world's oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog, celebrated during a party Saturday at his home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where has lived his entire life. More than 100 people attended the “very traditional” Portuguese party, owner Leonel Costa said.
So when I saw Simba Sleep claiming to have created the "perfect" mattress resulting in the perfect night's sleep, I of course had to try it.
Thanks to rising costs across a number of categories amid inflation, consumers of all types are flocking to dollar stores. We may think these discount destinations are only good for traditionally...
It's time to invest in the Rare Beauty liquid blush.
The Bullseye brand offers a one-year satisfaction guarantee for private-label goods, which some shoppers use to get hundreds of dollars back.
Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent. Brunson was 89. Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson's agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family.
When the Salty Dog Café of Hilton Head, South Carolina, tried to have a dining space with humans and dogs, it got loud, messy, and confrontational.
The 'Godfather of poker', Doyle Brunson, has died at the age of 89. The legendary figure of the game died on Sunday in Las Vegas, his family announced, via his agent on Twitter. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers.