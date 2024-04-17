Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s two-run home run (5)

The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Never change, Gronk.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is tight. How the NHL's tiebreaker procedure could determine who gets in.
Dana White said after UFC 300 that he was worried about the company facing legal action, but he apparently can rest easy.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
TORONTO — Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi struck out nine in his solid six innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run single in the fourth pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Kikuchi (1-1) provided the Blue Jays (10-8) with a three-run cushion after giving up only a run on four hits and a walk for Toronto's season-high fourth win in a row. The Yankees (12-6) lost their third straight before 31,175 at Rogers Centre. With the game deadlocked at 1-1, Guerrero
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
Monday Night RAW from Montreal will feature a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Follow along for live coverage of the event.
Carl Erskine was a star pitcher for the Dodgers in the 1950s but his impact on the world as a fierce fighter for human rights was so much more.
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.