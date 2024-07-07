Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s solo home run (13)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gives the D-backs the lead in the top of the 4th inning with a solo home run
The Kings are making a big move.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Walker retires at 34 years old after 14 professional seasons, and will become a member of the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.