Louisville UAW members vote to ratify agreement with Ford
Louisville UAW members vote to ratify agreement with Ford
Louisville UAW members vote to ratify agreement with Ford
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
Desperate Palestinians have begun attacking Hamas security forces as tensions grow in Gaza over chronic shortages of food, water and medicine.
Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday, including a reference to Smith’s family, at a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.
NBCThe weekend hosts at Fox News shared some rare praise for the writers and performers on Saturday Night Live this week—calling the sketch comedy show’s cold open this week “funny” thanks to its admission that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, and its mockery of the other candidates. “That was good, that was funny,” Joey Jones said after the clip rolled on Fox & Friends Sunday. “I didn’t see the whole thing. I don’t know where they went after that
The term refers to the mass displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948, as Gaza's residents currently face expulsion from their lands or death.
Donald Trump appeared to imply that Barack Obama is the current president of the US at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday.
He compared his critics to "vermin" in a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday.
Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, was pronounced dead by the Palestinian militant group in 2014.
Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling in favor of extending Trump’s deadlines plays directly into his courtroom delay interests, writes Thomas Moukawsher.
Donald Trump performed a Monty Python-esque impression of Ron DeSantis at a rally on Saturday night as he mocked his Republican rival for wearing lifts in his cowboy boots.
Two weeks of testimony from Donald Trump and his family has hurt his case, say lawyers watching.
The "SNL" news segment co-anchor spotted an alternate use for Vivek Ramaswamy's description of the Republican Party.
James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, this time with the former president offering a critique of each of his rivals as they participated in the most recent Republican debate. Tonight’s cold-open sketch — which had the five rivals freezing in place as Trump walked on stage — was a bit …
The SBU said that it found evidence of a production line for Russia's ski team operating in a factory in the Zakarpattia Oblast in western Ukraine.
Tim Scott, GOP candidate for president in 2024, dropped out of the race shortly after he publicly debuted his relationship with his girlfriend after the third Republican debate.
Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
Ukraine has eliminated 572 enemy troops and 32 units of military equipment in one day in the south of the country, according to the Tavria group commander, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Nov. 12.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday compared a hypothetical second Trump White House term to that of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia and other authoritarian leaders in response to Trump’s veiled threats that he would go after his political opponents if reelected. “Well, the role of the government in his view is to advance his political…
A further 1,100 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff update.
A bill extending funding would let the GOP sidestep a shutdown to instead fight over foreign aid but is also likely to face internal opposition.