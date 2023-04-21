Louisville triple murder suspect determined competent to stand trial
The fight happened outside a hotel they were at for a youth hockey tournament in Pennsylvania.
Authorities say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in North Carolina
Investigators say Alexa Bartell was talking to a friend on the phone when the line went silent. Her friend tracked her and found her Bartell dead.
One secret boat took three men and $150m (£121m) of drugs from the Amazon rainforest to Spain.
Allen Holman of Morrisville pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 1997, telling the judge he’d rather be executed instead of spend the rest of his life in prison.
The incident occurred before Ms McGee’s tragic trip to Mexico
A 12-year-old boy is facing charges in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place on walking trails in the city's east end last year, police say. In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said the boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with two counts of sexual assault linked to alleged offences from Sept. 6. The boy will not face charges linked to a series of previous assaults, police say, because he was 11 years old at the
REUTERS/Yulia MorozovaWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone scorched earth on two former prison-inmates-turned-mercenaries who spoke publicly of the group’s war crimes after they were cut loose.Alexei Savichev and Azamat Uldarov made headlines earlier this week with an interview to the human rights group Gulagu.net in which they gave firsthand accounts of allegedly watching battlefield executions and being ordered to kill Ukrainian civilians—including children. Both men are now in hidi
Disney signed a last-minute document to retain its ability to set utility rates, and it'll last until long after DeSantis leaves.
A southern Indiana woman now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Billie R. Davis, 56, of Bloomington, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.
An electrician who drunkenly killed a “kind and gentle” banking executive in a row over a mobile phone outside an Ivy restaurant in London will spend less than a year in prison.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violent attacks Montreal police hate crimes investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with two violent incidents in Outremont that targeted members of the Hassidic community. The suspect, a minor, turned himself into police on Thursday, police said. He was released with conditions but will appear in court on May 5. Montreal police earlier released a video and screenshots showing what they said were two hate crimes that took place on January
A man has died in hospital after a shooting in a Brampton parking lot on Thursday evening, Peel police say. Police were called to the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South at about 7:11 p.m. Investigators say the shooting happened outside of a business. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police. The man was taken a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and died shortly afterwards. Peel parame
Six suspects have now been arrested over the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama. The arrests bring the total number of people arrested over the shooting to six after the earlier arrests of Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, and brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16. High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.
The jailhouse assault of a New Brunswick inmate last fall resulted in two guards being investigated for allegedly abusing their authority. However, documents obtained by CBC News suggest the investigation was launched only after videos showing guards at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre punching inmate Scott Morrison were played in court, following an unsuccessful attempt by the province to block their release to the public. "I think if it wasn't for that [video], this would have been
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
EDMONTON — A pizza restaurant employee, who was shot last month by the same teen police believe killed two officers days later, has suffered a setback in his recovery due to a suspected brain infection, his family says. Rich Albert, 55, was shot at a Pizza Hut in northwest Edmonton on March 12. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy who on March 16 fatally shot two officers in a nearby apartment complex. Leslie Albert said her brother's health experienced a "major setback" earlier this mont
Authorities said the Greenville man shot at sheriff’s deputies last week.
Weeks before Alec Baldwin was due to stand trial for the manslaughter of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the charge was sensationally dropped. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case
She was first housed with men, where the assault occurred, and was denied medical treatment in Baltimore, the lawsuit says.