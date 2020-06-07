Louisville Protesters Call Out Mayor, Honk Horns to Mark Breonna Taylor's Birthday

Demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, called Mayor Greg Fischer’s for two consecutive nights on June 5 and June 6, honking their horns and blocking streets in protest over the city’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

Local media and eyewitness reports said protesters gathered at the mayor’s home.

This video was described as showing the protest near the mayor’s home on June 5, the date that would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Storyful has been unable to verifiy the exact location, but the video is consistent with other videos from Louisville on that date.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in an authorized but unannounced raid on her home on March 13 in connection with a drugs investigation into two men.

Mayor Fischer released a statement on June 5, writing, “my heart is with her family, her friends and the thousands of people who never knew her, but have said her name, again and again, on the streets of our city.” Credit: @CooAssMeechie via Storyful