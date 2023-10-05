Louisville mother of 4 gets stolen car back; 2 teens, juvenile arrested

CBC

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse and vulgar language.The first of five women accusing Peter Nygard of sexual assault said the Canadian fashion mogul became "a monster" as he trapped her inside his private bedroom suite in his downtown Toronto headquarters, chased her around the room and then raped her more than 30 years ago."I was forced to stay in a room against my will and I was raped," the woman testified in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday. "By whom?" asked Crown att