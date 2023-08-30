Louisville man sentenced to 30 years for fatally shooting man sleeping in car
Louisville man sentenced to 30 years for fatally shooting man sleeping in car
Louisville man sentenced to 30 years for fatally shooting man sleeping in car
Christopher Drummond says he's still in shock after his car was stolen at a hotel parking lot in Quebec, forcing him and his family to return to P.E.I. in a rental vehicle.Drummond said the family of five was in Laval, Que., so they could watch his son's baseball team play at a national championship.He had just bought a bigger SUV a few months before so they would have some more room for the trip. But he never thought the 2019 Honda Pilot would be stolen right from the lot of the city's Sheraton
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
It took the jury less than 15 minutes to decide.
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
Renee Skoglund, 30, will spend eight years on probation and must repay for the cost of the investiagtion into her false report
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
One part of the proceedings angered Trump's former fixer.
A former Calgary teacher who pleaded guilty to raping and robbing a number of women has been handed a 13-year sentence for his crimes.In February, Andrew Frank Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault with an imitation firearm and five counts of robbery with an imitation firearm. One of his victims described the trauma of the attack as "a wound that I will never erase" in her victim impact statement.A publication ban protects the identities of the victims.Prosecutor Donna Sp
The incident happened in May 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. The 64-year-old Republican had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced June 29 to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history. He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to Bureau of Prisons records. His attorney, Steven Bradley, said Householder wa
Security in the parking garage said the van was illegally parked, so they called a tow truck, according to police.
An Ottawa man is facing more than 130 charges after police seized 28 handguns from a Toronto hotel room. Toronto police say cleaning staff reported finding three guns at the hotel near Don Mills and York Mills roads on Aug. 21. Police say a search warrant executed the same day found 25 prohibited handguns and three restricted handguns in the room, as well as over-capacity gun magazines. A 30-year-old man is facing 136 charges and all but one of them are for firearms-related offences. Supt. Steve
"He put all his cards on the table," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said of the former Trump aide's testimony on Monday.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mounties say a mother and son who disappeared while rafting in southern Alberta have been found safe. Lethbridge police say a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were reported missing on Monday by a family member who had been communicating with her by text but had lost contact. The mother sent a text indicating she and her son had gone floating down the Old Man River with her boyfriend searching for ammolite and were running out of food and water. She asked the famil
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned. The Aug. 11 searches of the Marion County Record's office and the homes of its publisher and a City Council member have been sharply criticized, putting Marion, a central Kansas town of about 1,900 people, at the center of a debate over the press protectio
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio of Connecticut was fatally shot by a neighbor after he tried to enter the wrong home in Columbia.
Wyatt Scott, the former independent federal candidate for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, firearm-related charges and trafficking a person under 18, related to two separate incidents in May and July of this year.Scott, whose wacky 2015 campaign videos got him some attention, failed to win a federal seat. He finished in fifth place with two per cent of the votes.Scott also ran for mayor in Mission in 2018. In that race, he came in third o
The former Navy SEAL who claimed he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden in his 2017 tell-all book was arrested for assault last week in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, reports said.
The man who shot another in the head outside a Whitehorse bar in 2019 took the witness stand at the beginning of his sentencing hearing Friday to testify about, among other things, being a child soldier in Sudan.Malakal Kwony Tuel, 38, was found guilty in February of nine counts — including aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited firearm with intent to wound and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking — related to shooting John Thomas (JT) Papequash outside the 202 bar in the e
NOTRE-DAME-DES-PRAIRIES, Que. — A Quebec man accused of killing his two three-year-old boys before taking his own life had been arrested for harassing the mother of the children just days before the tragedy, a friend of the suspect says. The body of Ian Lamontagne, 46, was found with those of his two kids, three-year-old Antoine and Tristan Lamontagne, in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., northeast of Montreal, on Saturday. Quebec provincial police declined to offer further details Monday. But Patr