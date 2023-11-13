Louisville football breaks into AP Top 10 for first time since 2016
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in an automobile accident Saturday morning, Houston Police Department said.
Jason Kelce interaction with Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark got a lot of attention. But apparently, he wasn't screaming at all.
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher's teams have a 45-25 record, including 6-4 this year. He signed a guaranteed $94 million extension in 2021.
Michigan's whining - and quite literally crying in one instance - about Jim Harbaugh's suspension only makes the Wolverines more unlikeable.
The MMA community reacted to Tom Aspinall's quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title.
Mac Jones' fourth-quarter interception earned him a spot on the bench for the Patriots' final drive in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
“No matter what's happened this year, obviously, it doesn't summarize what's happened in the past nine years."
SEVILLE, Spain — Marina Stakusic provided yet another upset victory and Leylah Fernandez continued her unbeaten run Sunday as Canada won its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup title with a 2-0 win over Italy. Stakusic, the world No. 258 from Mississauga, Ont., put Canada ahead by defeating No. 43 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career, then Fernandez sealed it by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at Estadio la Cartuja. "We're world champions and we rightfully deserve it," Fernan
Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe No 1.
The Flyers netminder died in his native Czechia at just 52 years old on Sunday.
The nation’s top two teams according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Georgia and Michigan, faced fellow top-10 teams on Saturday. Both rolled to impressive wins, strengthening their national title cases.
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
When asked about Jim Harbaugh's suspension Friday, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer could only find one word to use: "Insanity."
Remember when Alabama benched quarterback Jalen Milroe against South Florida in September and it looked as if Nick Saban's dynasty was maybe not dead but definitely trending in the wrong direction? The Crimson Tide have won eight straight since losing to Texas at home in Week 2, including that wonky win at USF, and Milroe is now playing well enough to seriously ask the question: Is this guy a Heisman Trophy candidate? After sharing the marquee with LSU's Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky on Saturday.
Update: Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais had an assist in the first period of a game Sunday against the Cape Breton Eagles for his 304th career point, breaking the franchise record.After tying the franchise record Saturday night for career points with 303, Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais was busy thinking about the other players in team history who could have had the honour."I think there's a lot of other players that could have broken it too if they played a lot more games, lik
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football's winningest program over a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the sport. The school delivered on its promise to fight back in court a few hours later, asking a Michigan judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines in their biggest game of the
Despite efforts from Caleb Williams that kept USC within striking distance of an upset, USC falls to Oregon 36-27 for its fourth loss in five games.