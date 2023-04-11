Louisville day care employee arrested for child abuse after allegedly hitting 19-month-old
An employee at a Louisville day care was arrested for child abuse after she allegedly hit a 19-month-old.
An employee at a Louisville day care was arrested for child abuse after she allegedly hit a 19-month-old.
A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health. Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic told "The Canadian Story Podcast" in February that people have heart attacks because they don't take care of themselves and then make it the health-care system's problem. Petrovic, who is mayor of Claresholm, south of Calgary, has also been a nurse for more than 12 years. Premier Dani
The network has indicated that the "newsworthiness" of opinions from Trump and his cronies would be a big part of its defense
The 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping, the sheriff says.
The mother’s body was found inside the locked shed Monday.
A murderer who faked his own death to escape prison has been arrested in Tanzania - almost a year after a fire that was supposed to have killed him. Last May it was reported that he died in a fire in his prison cell. Last week police raided a luxury home Bester was believed to have been renting in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb before he fled across the border to Tanzania.
William Hale faces seven counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting deadly missiles
The congresswoman claimed Justice Thomas’ statement raises “even more serious questions”
The spiritual leader ‘regrets the incident’
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's president and board of directors have resigned en masse, citing the charity's entanglement in the ongoing foreign interference controversy. In a statement, the foundation said that a $200,000 donation in 2016 from a businessman linked to the Chinese government "has put a great deal of pressure on the foundation's management and volunteer board of directors, as well as on our staff and our community." The charity announced last month that it would return th
Dozens of people have been arrested and hundreds of criminal charges laid, police say, in connection with with a yearlong investigation into cross-border gun trafficking. At a news conference hosted by Toronto police Tuesday morning, investigators announced the arrest of 42 people, 442 criminal charges laid and the seizure of 173 guns in Canada and the United States. Three of those arrested are youths, police say. The joint forces investigation was conducted by Toronto police, York Regional Poli
Rodney Collen flew out of Tacoma Narrows Airport on March 6.
Eliyanah Crisostomo was in a vehicle travelling south on Interstate 880 when hit by gunfire
American pro surfer Sara Taylor was punched in the head during a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, footage from the incident shows.Footage recorded by Taylor’s friend Charlie McHarg shows Taylor in the water off Pandawa Beach.According to Taylor, who gave an interview to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Brazilian surfer Joao Paulo Azevedo punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of Azevedo’s dropped in on the same wave.Footage from the incident shows Taylor, in a green T-shirt, and a man in a white T-shirt both attempting to surf the same wave. Taylor pushes him off to prevent a collision.After the incident, Azevedo can be seen paddling towards Taylor before striking at her head.Further footage, recorded by McHarg, shows the altercation continuing on the beach, with several men rounding on Taylor and Charlie. Profanities are exchanged before the footage cuts off.In a video included in Globo’s report, Azevedo apologized for the incident, but also claimed that the footage shared by Taylor was edited and did not show the entire altercation.“Yesterday’s disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened,” Azevedo said, according to a machine translation.Taylor told Globo she had reported the incident to police.Quebra Onda, a Brazilian clothing brand, posted on Instagram following the incident that they had ended their partnership with Azevedo, reaffirming their stance against “any and all types of violence, mainly against women”. Credit: Charlie McHarg via Storyful
This case has been ongoing in the Indian legal system for over 15 years
Attorneys for Ms Vallow asked Judge Steve Boyce time to have a private conversation with their client, who was visibly upset
As part of his promise to take swift, decisive action on homelessness, Premier David Eby introduced the Homes for People plan, which looks to create more than 100,000 new homes by 2028. More than halfway through the report is a new strategy to address homeless encampments. It involves action response teams working with homeless encampment residents directly to help them find appropriate housing. So far, the details are limited, but it's based on a model that has seen success in Seattle. Since th
Warning: This story contains graphic details. The Crown has stayed the manslaughter charge against a Saskatoon woman accused in the death of Hodan Hashi at a Saskatoon nightclub in November. Paige Theriault-Fisher was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced to manslaughter the same day. That charge was stayed Tuesday morning. According to Nicholas Stooshinoff, the lawyer handling a $1-million lawsuit put forward by Hashi's family, they are "profoundly disappointed
Police who were searching for Nicola Bulley found her body after receiving a tip-off from two walkers.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.Rebekah Jones, a prominent critic of “fascist” Ron DeSantis, is alleging that Florida police have “kidnapped” her son for political retribution.The trouble for Jones is that her 13-year-old son sent some disturbing messages to his friends via Snapchat, including ones saying, “I want to shoot up the school” and “it’s bee
Rescuers used chainsaws to cut their way to the body, police said.