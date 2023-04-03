Louisiana State Wins NCAA Women's Title for First Time in Record-Breaking Peformance

The Louisiana State University Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes to win their first national championship on Sunday, April 2.

LSU beat the Hawkeyes 102-85 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It was the first time a women’s team broke the 100-point mark in a national championship game.

The victory made Kim Mulkey, Louisiana State’s basketball coach, the first women’s coach to win national championships at two different schools, according to media reports.

Footage by Dylan Sanders shows crowds cheering as the Tigers pose with their trophy. Credit: Dylan Sanders via Storyful