Louisiana police officer arrested over fatal shooting of unarmed Black man

A Shreveport, Louisiana, officer was arrested and charged with negligent homicide following the death of a Black man who was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance call.Officer Alexander Tyler was taken into custody Thursday morning by state police after detectives with its investigations bureau reviewed evidence and body camera footage of the Feb. 3 incident, a Louisiana State Police news release states.The agency worked in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office to make the arrest. Tyler, 23, is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.Credit: Louisiana State Police

Latest Stories

  • Biden Said Do Republicans Want to Get Rid of Social Security and Medicare. But Is That Really True?

    President Joe Biden gave his 2023 State of the Union this week, and one of the most animated and contentious parts of the evening came when the President accused Republicans of wanting to end keystone federal programs like Social Security … Continue reading → The post Do Republicans Really Want to Get Rid of Social Security and Medicare? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tyre Nichols: Five former Memphis police officers due in court charged with murder

    Five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols are due to appear in court. Video footage captured by police bodycams and CCTV cameras showed Mr Nichols, a black man, being beaten by officers following a traffic stop. The case has renewed calls for police reform in the US, with lawyers for the family of Mr Nichols calling the episode the latest example of systemic problems with police culture and racism ingrained through generations.

  • More law enforcement needed north of Kamloops after deadly truck crashes: B.C. Transportation Minister

    British Columbia will consider beefing up traffic law enforcement, lowering speed limits and making dashcams mandatory on commercial vehicles, in the wake of two fatal crashes along Highway 5 north of Kamloops, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said. A driver was killed and a passenger taken to hospital on Feb. 9 following a collision on the highway near Louis Creek, B.C., involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. Almost one week earlier, another driver was killed when two com

  • NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and 2 Others Indicted After Las Vegas Beating

    After they allegedly beat a man outside a nightclub in Feb. 2022, Kamara and Lammons were charged by a grand jury along with two others

  • The Last of Us: Man who played episode 5’s monstrous Bloater says character ‘seems to be a bit of a sex icon’

    ‘I’ve had people sending me love messages,’ performer who played Bloater said

  • Tampa Woman Fights Off Attacker in Apartment Gym

    A 24-year-old woman working out at her apartment complex’s gym in Tampa, Florida, fought off an attacker who chased her around the facility on January 22, footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.CCTV of the incident shows Nashali Alma working out in the gym.Alma is then seen opening the door to a man, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas Jones. Alma said she let Thomas-Jones in because she had seen him around the complex before, according to police.Footage then shows Thomas-Jones approaching Alma and attempting to grab her. Alma can be seen fighting back and being chased around the gym before being pulled to the floor.Alma continues to fight Thomas-Jones, who eventually releases his grip, allowing her to run.Thomas-Jones was arrested on January 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, police said.Alma encouraged women to fight back in such situations and to contact police right away. According to the sheriff’s office, she said, “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Brianna Ghey's death was 'extremely brutal and punishing', prosecutor tells court

    The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was "extremely brutal and punishing", a court has been told.

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Nurse accused of murdering babies breaks down as doctor gives evidence at trial

    Lucy Letby, 33, wiped away tears as she sat in the dock at Manchester Crown Court.

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • Nicola Bulley: Stopping menopause drugs 'ended up causing this crisis', family says

    Nicola Bulley's family says the missing mother-of-two suffered a "crisis" after she stopped taking menopause drugs - as her loved ones revealed details about her struggles before she vanished. Relatives also asked the public to end the "appalling" levels of speculation and "rumours" about her private life, as they spoke about the "significant" side effects she faced from the perimenopause. The family said Ms Bulley suffered from brain fog and restless sleep and stopped taking hormone replacement drugs (HRT), commonly used to treat symptoms of the menopause, as it gave her "intense headaches".

  • 'Drug dealers don't become doctors.' Crown says ex-medical student motivated by greed

    HALIFAX — William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal in Halifax, a court heard Wednesday. In her closing address to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury, Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie said Sandeson had planned to sell the marijuana he stole from the victim to clear a $78,000 debt just as he was starting medical school at Dalhousie University. "We say Mr. Sandeson hatched a plan to alleviate his financial distres

  • Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to help son ‘bury body’ in letter, Gabby Petito’s family claim

    Damning letter was discovered in the backpack found next to Laundrie’s body – which also contained a notebook confessing to Petito’s murder

  • Alex Jones Is Holding Guns For Infowars Employees Charged In Capitol Attack

    A new bankruptcy filing from Jones says he's "Holding firearms" for Jan. 6 rioters. Jones told HuffPost those rioters are his own employees.

  • Regina man on long-term disability says he's 'drowning', unable to pay city bill for sidewalk-clearing bylaw

    Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • Agent: Alex Murdaugh wanted to die after wife, son killed

    Alex Murdaugh and a friend spent just minutes planning a failed attempt to fatally shoot the lawyer on a lonely South Carolina roadside so his son could collect a multimillion-dollar life insurance policy, months after his wife and other son were shot to death, according to testimony Thursday in his double murder trial. What in court is referred to as the “roadside shooting" is just the latest trial-in-a-trial in the murder proceedings against Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

  • Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo

  • Savannah Chrisley says it's 'really weird' seeing dad Todd Chrisley with gray hair in prison: 'He's definitely used some color over the years'

    "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley is serving a 12-year sentence at a minimum security prison in Florida for bank fraud and tax evasion.