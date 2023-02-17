Louisiana police officer arrested over fatal shooting of unarmed Black man
A Shreveport, Louisiana, officer was arrested and charged with negligent homicide following the death of a Black man who was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance call.Officer Alexander Tyler was taken into custody Thursday morning by state police after detectives with its investigations bureau reviewed evidence and body camera footage of the Feb. 3 incident, a Louisiana State Police news release states.The agency worked in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office to make the arrest. Tyler, 23, is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.Credit: Louisiana State Police