Louisiana Man Unfazed by Hurricane Delta, Enjoys Beer by the Pool

With Hurricane Delta making landfall in Louisiana on October 9 an Abbeville resident decided to make the best of a bad situation by enjoying a beer next to his backyard pool.

Andre Dubois was captured casually having a drink as gusts of wind swept sheets of rain across his yard.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on that date, warning of “damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge" across southern Louisiana.

The storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression by October 10. Credit: Andre Dubois via Storyful