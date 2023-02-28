Louisiana companies work to preserve traditional energy jobs while investing in green infrastructure
Louisiana companies work to preserve traditional energy jobs while investing in green infrastructure
Louisiana companies work to preserve traditional energy jobs while investing in green infrastructure
Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.
Greta Thunberg has been taking part in a five-day protest blocking the entrance to Norway's energy ministry to protest against wind turbines.
UK consumers are paying hundreds of millions of pounds to turn wind turbines off because the grid cannot deal with how much electricity they make on the windiest days. The energy regulator Ofgem has told Sky News it is because the grid is "not yet fit for purpose" as the country transitions to a clean power system by 2035. The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), which is responsible for keeping the lights on, has forecast that these "constraint costs", as they are known, may rise to as much as £2.5bn per year by the middle of this decade before the necessary upgrades are made.
Record low water levels have exposed a rocky pathway to the island, videos show.
‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’
The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.
Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.
An RV was seen toppling into a river in Santa Clarita, California on February 25, after heavy rain and flooding caused an embankment to collapse, local reports said.Footage recorded at the Valencia Travel Village by Key News Network shows the ground beneath the vehicle start to crumble, causing the motorhome to slip backwards into the river bed below.No injuries were reported, according to reports, however, many residents were left without power.The National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in the area early on Saturday morning, and warned residents to move to higher ground. Credit: Key News Network via Storyful
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o
Perovskite is vastly more efficient than silicon at absorbing sunlight, but until now has been too unstable for commercial use
(Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. adjusted its plan to remove wrecked rail cars from a derailment that spewed potentially poisonous gas over an Ohio town after lawyers for residents complained that the company was trying to destroy evidence of its liability.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit
A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.
VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo
Despite a snowfall warning of nearly 15 centimetres Tuesday, school buses serving both English and French boards continue to run in Ottawa. School buses are cancelled across the rest of eastern Ontario, however. No cancellations were announced in western Quebec. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority said there may be delays. Broadly, schools are open and families can check with individual schools or boards for options when buses don't run. Those Environment Canada snowfall warnings also co
Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Croatia spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers Monday after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to grind to a halt and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days has also snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Croatian authorities said roads le
The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union is urging the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to reopen the Atlantic mackerel fishery this year, a fishery the union's president says has been mishandled by the federal government for years. The FFAW and the department don't see eye to eye on the amount of the mackerel stock. While the union says mackerel is in abundance, it says the DFO is underestimating the stock's biomass. As a result, says union president Greg Pretty, an important industry is closed,
In the last week, more than 6 feet of fresh snow fell at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.
Almost 60 million Americans were under weather advisories and warnings as a series of storms threatened to dump heavy snow across much of the U.S.
A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.