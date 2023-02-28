Louisiana companies work to preserve traditional energy jobs while investing in green infrastructure

Sky News

UK consumers are paying hundreds of millions of pounds to turn wind turbines off because the grid cannot deal with how much electricity they make on the windiest days. The energy regulator Ofgem has told Sky News it is because the grid is "not yet fit for purpose" as the country transitions to a clean power system by 2035. The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), which is responsible for keeping the lights on, has forecast that these "constraint costs", as they are known, may rise to as much as £2.5bn per year by the middle of this decade before the necessary upgrades are made.