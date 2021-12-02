Louis Vuitton Pays Tribute to Designer Virgil Abloh With Miami Drone Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, the company’s former artistic director, at a Miami, Florida, fashion show on November 30, the Miami Herald reported.

The 41-year-old died from cardiac angiosarcoma on November 28. The fashion show featured Abloh’s last collection, according to the report.

A drone light show was used to pay tribute to Abloh at the show. This footage was published by @thad2Blue, and shows drones lit up in a classic Louis Vuitton design over the Miami skyline. Credit: @thad2Blue via Storyful