Loud Bangs Heard in San Diego Amid Reports of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

A man died after an officer-involved shooting near 4200 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, California, on July 9, police said.

Police responded to a call they received regarding a man with a gun. The man pointed the gun at police and several officers fired their weapons. The man was pronounced dead and a homicide unit was investigating the event, police said.

This footage shows the location of the shooting, with loud banging noises and shouting audible in the background. Credit: Evan Ribbey via Storyful