LOTTERY101223

Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
‘The Presidential oath, which the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment surely knew, requires the President to swear to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution — not to ‘support’ the Constitution,’ read a filing from the former president’s attorneys
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
Russia has suffered heavy losses in a large-scale armoured assault to encircle a strategically important town in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region, open source analysis has shown.
The Cleveland Browns player has also launched a new merchandise brand to support burn victims and research.
DeSantis wrote on X that it was absurd that Trump would "attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.'"
Canadian singer Justin Bieber sparked backlash and confusion after flubbing the photo of a post meant to convey support for Israel.
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule — and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict. But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip. Israel's r
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said this week it would return to investors $533 million raised for the deal, after some have already backtracked on $467 million of commitments. The development means the end of the so-called private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction that would have delivered Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Trump's Truth Social platform, $1 billion as part of its merger with Digital World. A SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), or blank-check firm, is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds to merge with a private company.
The Prince of Wales revealed his "dirty" private messages to Princess Kate during an interview on Radio 1 with Jordan North and Vick Hope.
The Pennsylvania senator responded to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s question about the awkwardness of running into lawmakers he’s taunted.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Steve Scalise has ended his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the gavel. Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door meeting late Thursday of his decision. Next steps are uncertain a the House is now essentially closed while the Republican majority tries to elect a speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the job. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. WASHINGTON (AP) — Nominated to be House speaker, Rep
Couple married in 1997 and share two children
The public’s impressions of the Republican Party and its leaders in Congress have worsened amid a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with Republican-aligned Americans divided over how the GOP should govern.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, prepared for a possible ground invasion and said Thursday its complete siege of the territory — which has left Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine — would remain in place until Hamas militants free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion. A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with shipments of U.S. weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with it
The former president’s claim about his successor is somewhat new ― but is underpinned by some of his unsavory pre-presidency rhetoric.
The soon-to-be-wife of Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid shared her recent wedding dress shopping clips.
In planning for a possible default, Trump's favorite lender chopped down what Trump said he was worth by up to 75%, fraud-trial testimony revealed.