"A lot of people got hurt today" - NYPD on livestream chaos

STORY: "I personally observed young people walking out with their heads, bleeding from their heads, bleeding from their faces... We are not against young people gathering. But it can't be to this level where it is dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today," said NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

The event was sponsored by live streamer Kai Cenat, best known for programs on social media platforms Twitch and YouTube. His Instagram account billed it as a “huge giveaway.”

Media footage showed the crowd spilling out into the surrounding streets and an increasingly heavy police presence at the event at Manhattan’s Union Square.