Lost Texas Dog Finds Her Way to Former Shelter and Rings Rescue's Doorbell for Help
Newly adopted dog Bailey is now back at home after going missing and then ringing her former rescue's doorbell at one in the morning
Newly adopted dog Bailey is now back at home after going missing and then ringing her former rescue's doorbell at one in the morning
The First Lady presented two awards at Sunday’s music event
‘What are you filming me for?!’ singer says in TikTok clip
’The Last of Us’ fans are offering new context to the fact that the Oscar-winning actor has never publicly dated a woman over 25
There's one line her critics agreed with — but probably not in the way she was hoping.
The Uncut Gems star, 33, stepped out in the revealing outfit in New York on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden came out with vim and vigor in the State of the Union address and mopped the House floor with the Republican Party's remains.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on Wednesday addressed the U.N. Security Council at Russia's invitation, condemning Moscow's invasion of its neighbor as illegal - though adding he believed it was provoked - and calling for a ceasefire. Soon after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced tough new laws on spreading "misinformation" about the war or discrediting the Russian army.
"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.
The married couple of four years shared a series of snaps on Instagram from their tropical getaway
With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.
Taylor Swift leaned into her 'Midnights' era and “Bejeweled” aesthetic on Sunday night, attending the Grammys in a navy two-piece set. But after the ceremony, she subtly changed into a second sparkly look.
Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.
Ukraine claims the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war for Russian troops, as Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilised soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
An overhead "sky cop" camera offered the most thorough visual accounting of Tyre Nichols' beating; this time the criminals they stopped were cops.
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
China has called the decision by the US military to ultimately shoot down the balloon an "overreaction."
Former President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, seizing on a story that his rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination partied with underage students when he worked as a teacher at a Georgia high school.
When rent goes up, it often goes up most dramatically in major urban centres. And, sure enough, Toronto and Vancouver have consistently been in the spotlight as rental prices have skyrocketed over the last year. A two-bedroom apartment in the Ontario capital averaged $1,765 a month in 2022, while the same place in Vancouver soared to $2,002, according to the latest Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). But it isn't just a problem for Canada's biggest cities. Across the country, high in