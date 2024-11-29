What would a loss mean for the 49ers in Week 13? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" on what would a loss mean for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Facing one of the weaker rushing defenses in the NFL, San Francisco instead utilized McCaffrey in a different phase, and climbed back above .500 in a Super-Bowl-or-bust season.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
McCaffrey has been out since the start of the season, and was placed on IR after Week 2.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 14.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13.
The Broncos had already forfeited two matches against the Spartans based on moral grounds. Now Boise State has done so a third time with a lot more at stake.
Jake Mintz and Russell Dorsey talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers signing two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell to a five-year deal, how Los Angeles is playing within the rules handing out deferred money and who this signing will affect the most.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Real Madrid lost to Liverpool on Wednesday, their third defeat in five Champions League games. But they're still in position to qualify for the knockout rounds because of a format their president despises.
Dominate your Week 13 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Demarcus Robinson will play with the Rams in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon after all.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
We're getting a trio of games on Turkey Day. Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen breaks 'em down.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
In the spirit of the holiday, Andy Behrens digs deep to find Thanksgiving side dish comps for six NFL players.
Hunter is -1000 to win the Heisman Trophy while Ashton Jeanty is +750.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give their instant reactions to the rankings, interview Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, and preview the biggest games of rivalry week.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers