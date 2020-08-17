Los Angeles County Firefighters Increase Lake Fire Containment

Containment of the Lake Fire in Los Angeles County, California, grew to 31 percent by Monday, August 17, fire officials said.

The fire has burned more than 18,500 acres and destroyed at least 12 structures, according to fire reports. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said high temperatures, low humidity, and wind may cause “critical fire weather” for firefighters battling the blaze on Monday.

This timelapse, posted on Sunday, shows plumes of smoke from the Lake Fire seen from Santa Clarita. Credit: Joey Wilkinson via Storyful