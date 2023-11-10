Lorraine Kelly says she was in denial that Lockerbie left her with PTSD
Lorraine Kelly says she was in denial that Lockerbie left her with PTSD
Lorraine Kelly says she was in denial that Lockerbie left her with PTSD
A caption on X read, "Israeli actress Gal Gadot who played 'Wonder Woman' in the Hollywood movie turns up [...] for army service."
Dark Brandon is back.
Ironically, the Georgia Republican has pushed for a measure that aims to prohibit publishers from providing certain books to schools
No one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could end very suddenly, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak said in an interview with 1+1 channel host Natalia Mosiychuk on her YouTube channel released on Nov. 10.
WASHINGTON — It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during the Trump years: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. One of the former president's would-be successors says he wants to do exactly that. During Wednesday's Republican primary debate, a straight-faced Vivek Ramaswamy called it an example of skating to where the puck is going. It also reflects a popular talking point among some Capitol Hill Republicans who say they fear an increase in migrants entering the U.S. illegal
One aide told The Washington Post that Trump might have been online shopping.
Trump's most recent effort to stop his civil fraud trial was a failure, but lawyers were certainly colorful in their arguments.
The Colorado Republican was unable to directly answer Rep. Steny Hoyer's repeated questions.
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday amplified a story that accuses the judge presiding over his $250 million civil fraud trial of posting off-color photos in his Long Island high school alumni newsletter. Hours after his daughter Ivanka testified in Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom, Trump reposted a story from the right-wing Gateway Pundit site claiming that the judge ...
While under oath this week Donald Trump was instructed to answer questions about his financial documents as part of New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud trial over allegations that he illegally altered the value of his assets. Unsurprisingly, the former president and would-be coup leader tried to answer very little, instead turning Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Arthur ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump didn't want to testify. But on the the stand Wednesday in her father's civil fraud trial, she took the opportunity to contend the family business has “overdelivered,” even as she kept her distance from financial documents that New York state says were fraudulent. Former President Donald Trump's elder daughter capped a major stretch in the lawsuit that could reshape his real estate empire. She followed her father and her brothers Eric and Donald Trump Jr. to the witne
CNNRepublican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday found himself in yet another interview in which his relationship with facts came under fire. Speaking to CNN anchor Dana Bash in Miami after the third GOP debate in the 2024 race, Ramaswamy first floated the idea that the Democratic Party isn’t being “honest” about who its “nominee is gonna be,” adding that “we all quietly acknowledge it’s very unlikely to be Joe Biden.” He then went on to say he’d “called out the Hunter Biden cor
"It's not weird," said Donald Trump's former fixer.
EDMONTON — The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night. Panel chair Jim Dinning fired back at two callers, one of whom said Alberta's claim to half the CPP is nothing but naked greed. That caller, named Deb, said “If we pull 53 per cent of the assets out (of the CPP) we are going to decimate the pensions for my relatives that live in other provinces. “I am just sic
The famed country singer addressed concerns following her surprise performance at the CMA Awards
The president and the Fox News reporter argued about abortion, age and polling in yet another confrontation.
Andrew Parson/ReutersA Trump campaign aide denied a wild claim in a new book that the former president boasted to a member of Congress that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had compared his ability to draw huge audiences to that of Adolf Hitler. Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent, reported in a forthcoming book that Trump gloated to a lawmaker about Merkel’s supposed comments at least twice, according to Politico. The book claims Trump said Merkel told him she was “ama
“Well, this was different,” former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele tweeted.
Xi Jinping has a plan for how the world should work, and one year into his norm-shattering third term as Chinese leader, he’s escalating his push to challenge America’s global leadership – and put his vision front and center.
Canadians are sending a strong and clear message to Justin Trudeau as they urge their government to not settle for a humanitarian pause when calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is the only way to save civilian lives in Gaza.