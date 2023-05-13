Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murder for the deaths of her two children, and the ex-wife of her current husband.
Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murder for the deaths of her two children, and the ex-wife of her current husband.
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
“We rode home from court elated and the first shots were fired before we even got out of the car,” his mother wrote on Facebook.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Infamous imprisoner says he is ‘sure’ he will be reunited with family, after admitting to raping daughter ‘at least 3,000 times’
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
Kouri Richins allegedly used fentanyl spiked cocktail to kill her husband Eric Richins in March 2022
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Rasheem Carter was reported missing last October after telling family he was being chased; his skull and spinal cord were later found in the Mississippi woods.
Two gunfights erupted during the foot chase, police say.
A man suspected in a fatal double stabbing of an Edmonton mother and child was released on bail 18 days before the killings. According to sources, Muorater Arkangelo Mashar is the suspect who was shot by Edmonton police officers last Friday following an attack on Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and her 11-year-old child, Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden. Robillard and Miller were both killed in the stabbing outside Crawford Plains School. Family members identified the m
Staff at a Lebanese restaurant in Laval, Que., cleared out furniture and decorations on Friday, the final step in a closure that its owners say is the result of repeated firebombings and an extortion attempt. Nuits de Beyrouth, a restaurant located off of Highway 117 in Laval that sold charcoal-grilled brochettes, closed officially in April after being firebombed four times and having its windows smashed. The vandalism, which started happening after the restaurant refused to pay when a stranger
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer. Chaitanya Mandlik, deputy commissioner of police for Ahmedabad's crime branch in the state of Gujarat, said authorities are looking to send Vancouver residents Fenil Patel and Bitta Singh, who also goes by Bittu Paji, to face charges in India. "We need to intervie
EDMONTON — The suspect in the stabbing deaths of a mother and child outside a school last week has died in hospital, police said Thursday. The man was shot by Edmonton police last Friday after a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old child were stabbed outside Crawford Plains School in the southeastern part of the city. "Investigators have determined that the 33-year-old male is the sole person responsible for the deaths of the mother and child," police said in a news release. "As the suspect was
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A forensic officer testifying in the Ibrahim Ali trial said he didn't notice any drag marks or notable footprints in the woods leading up to where the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby teen was found. Dominic Toa, a member of the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), told the jury he took over 300 photos of the crime scene at Burnaby Central Park
GoFundMeThe family of Christina Yuna Lee, the 35-year-old woman cops say was stabbed more than 40 times by a homeless man and left for dead in her Manhattan apartment in 2022, has sued the New York Police Department for their response to the grisly murder. The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses two NYPD officers of standing idle outside Lee’s apartment while she screamed and was repeatedly stabbed behind a locked door—an inaction they allege is why Lee ultimately lost her life. “Despite having reaso
Two is a coincidence, three is a trend. After Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa posted bikini photos on their Instagrams in the past 24 hours, Miley Cyrus joined in to add a little one-piece swimsuit representation.
Albert Michelin — a retired police officer with a criminal record, who once promised a judge he'd never be in court again — is facing three charges related to complaints of historic sexual offences. The complaints range from 1997 to 2001. According to previous court records, Michelin was an RCMP officer stationed in North West River at the time. He's facing one charge of sexual assault, one charge of sexually touching a person under the age of 14, and one charge of breaching public trust. All ch