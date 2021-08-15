Lorenzo Cain's RBI force out
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lorenzo Cain grounds into a force out as Omar Narváez scores and the Brewers extend the lead to 2-0
Lorenzo Cain grounds into a force out as Omar Narváez scores and the Brewers extend the lead to 2-0
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.
Anne Frank's face appeared in a video tribute the soccer club used for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
American Reilly Opelka is through to the finals at the National Bank Open in Toronto after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6(2)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Saturday.
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million US rookie deal with Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton on Saturday.
MLB reportedly sought information regarding the 2017 incident, but police records were expunged.
Trevor Lawrence wasn't perfect, but he had some big-time throws.
Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning. Osaka, whose dad was born in the island nation, pledged to help relief efforts.
What was the best move from an NBA team this summer?
Pulisic scored in Chelsea's Premier League opener on Saturday. That won't buy him much at one of the world's top clubs.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has undergone wrist surgery and is expected to need a "minimum" of six weeks to recover.
Aaron Rodgers is trying to bring back another key member of the Packers.
When it comes to these five wide receivers, Dalton Del Don doesn't hesitate to say the rest of the fantasy industry is too high on them, and why.
Ryan Lochte injured himself racing on an inflatable waterslide.
Cameron was the son of Olympians Leroy and Michell Finn-Burrell, and the godson of Carl Lewis.
For the first time in almost a decade, there is plenty of uncertainty heading into the season about how good the Raptors' roster is.
Rather than being stuck in the middle of the NBA pack, Toronto finds itself in a transition year, where the front office will assess whether this team has playoff potential or if multiple pieces need to be moved for the Raptors to be competitive again.
The trade market for NBA stars could dry up for a while. And the market for superstars might be barren soon.
At 35-years-old, Goran Dragic's ambitions to win a championship shouldn't be received as disrespect to Toronto Raptors fans, following his move from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
The Saints quarterback competition will continue on.
A look at what's hapening around the majors Sunday: ___ OLD FRIENDS Max Scherzer faces a familiar NL East foe when his Dodgers conclude a series against the Mets. It’ll be Scherzer’s third start with LA since being acquired from the Nationals, and he should be plenty comfortable at Citi Field. The right-hander is 12-5 with a 2.70 ERA career against the Mets, although he’s yet to face them this season despite spending most of the year in the same division with Washington. Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.