Lord of the Rings Fan Chances Upon Sir Ian McKellen While Dressed as Gandalf

A Lord of the Rings fan who celebrated his birthday dressed as Gandalf was seen starstruck after chancing upon Sir Ian McKellen, the actor who portrayed JRR Tolkien’s wizard in the movies, while on a pub crawl in Bristol, England, on April 13 .

Video recorded by Felix Spencer shows his friend, Ben Coyles, posing with the knighted English actor while on a Lord of the Rings–themed pub crawl to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

“We were walking along to our next pub and someone walks up to me and asks if [we’d] like our Gandalf to meet the real Gandalf,” Spencer told Storyful. “I turn around expecting someone to be joking with me, but…I noticed that his friend was in fact Sir Ian McKellen.”

McKellen had recently been acting on stage in the pantomime ‘Mother Goose,’ which made its last stop at the Bristol Hippodrome that week.

“It was quite surreal,” Spencer said. Credit: Felix Spencer via Storyful