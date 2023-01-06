L'oréal's Hapta hands-on at CES 2023: It helps keep lipstick steady during application

L’Oreal’s HAPTA is based on tech from Alphabet-owned Verily that levels utensils and keeps them stable to help people with limited hand and arm mobility eat independently. The system has smart motion controls and customizable attachments to enable precise application with the help of 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion.

