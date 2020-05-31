Looting, police cars on fire and violence in New York City during chaotic protests for police killing of George Floyd

The scenes were total chaos on the streets of Manhattan on Saturday night (May 30).

Multiple stores were looted in East Village and NoHo, people took waters, candy, and clothes from places like CVS, Massimo, North Face, and Adidas.

Eyewitnesses report protesters smashing windows, jumping and riding on cars, smashing windows on police vans, setting police van on fire, setting a police car on fire and looting it. Multiple fires in city, police shoving protesters to ground, police shoving reporters, protesters throwing large objects at police.