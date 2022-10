A goose was on the loose at Dodgers Stadium during a playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, October 12.

Video recorded by @DuranSports shows crowds cheer as officials chase and capture the greater white-fronted goose during the eighth inning.

Padres went on to win the game, 5 runs to 3, tying the best-of-five series at 1-1. Credit: @DuranSports via Storyful

