Loose Gazebo Wreaks Havoc on Stockport Street as Storm Franklin Brings Powerful Winds

A loose gazebo carried by strong Storm Franklin winds wreaked havoc on a residential street in Stockport, UK, early on the morning of February 21.

Twitter user @ThePerfectTouc4 said this security camera video shows a number of people “wrestling” a 12-foot steel pole gazebo to the ground outside her home in Stockport. The loose gazebo had, she said, “scratched all the side” of her husband’s car.

A status yellow wind warning was in place at the time for the area, with the Met Office warning of the potential for damage to buildings, along with power cuts and downed trees. Credit: @ThePerfectTouc4 via Storyful