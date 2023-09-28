Looming government shutdown
Wale Aliyu takes a look at the pending government shutdown.
Wale Aliyu takes a look at the pending government shutdown.
The latest polls in Canada have the country’s Conservative Party in a very comfortable position. If an election were held now, it’s predicted that the Tories would take 179 seats, against the governing Liberals with 103, and the socialist New Democratic Party 21. The Greens and Quebec separatists would split the rest. There are 338 MP in Ottawa’s House of Commons, so even with the country being as regional as it is, that Conservative victory would be sufficient for a working government.
CALGARY — The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and isn't expected to recover. Chris Snow, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2019. Kelsie Snow said Wednesday on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. She said paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury du
The Princess of Wales was hospitalised in 2012 with extreme morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, but she rarely speaks about it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an update on behalf of The Archewell Foundation, and detailed their latest philanthropic activation in Nigeria
"I DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE MY MOST VALUABLE ASSET, MY BRAND," he insists. The post Trump Freaks out After Judge Finds Him Liable for Fraud: ‘I AM WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE NUMBERS SHOWN’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Naked Attraction left viewers stunned upon its debut in the US, with several fans left shocked by the content.
Social media was quick to point out Christie's failed attempt to pull a “Swift” one on Trump.
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
The angry momma “showed this grizzly bear that he is not the biggest baddest beast on the landscape.”
The former president's onetime attorney said his old boss is facing some brutal math.
The conservative attorney said the Trump family company could be "out of business."
(Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell distanced himself from House Republicans’ government shutdown demands, underscoring the divide within the party and weakening Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s negotiating leverage as Washington barrels toward an Oct. 1 federal funding lapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Puts Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder Under Police ControlElon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for StarshieldCitadel Is Ready to Fight With SEC Over WhatsApp ProbeBond Selloff Grinds on
The former White House aide fired back at the extremist Florida lawmaker.
Jessica Calvillo struggled to find answers for her 9-year-old daughter amid a painful ordeal
"I don’t know what to say," Willie Geist, of the "Morning Joe" show, responded to the montage.
The ABC host's question came as Hutchinson admitted she "blamed" herself and colleagues for Jan. 6 The post ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Asks Former Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Point Blank: ‘Did You Not Realize You Were in a Cult?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
‘It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,’ Osbourne says
Elizabeth Hurley frequently floors fans with her incredible swimwear looks, but on Monday, the star seriously turned up the heat as she shared a video of herself riding a bike in a sunshine yellow string bikini...
Amid Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce proceedings and custody case, sources gave Us Weekly a fuller portrait of what caused the two stars’ romance to fall apart.
The Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once (nearly) said: “The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single dash line”.