'Looks Like We Were Going Through Hell': Tourists Flee Greek Wildfires by Boat

A Greece resident captured dramatic footage of wildfires raging as he helped tourists flee wildfires by boat in Rhodes on Saturday, July 22.

Erjon Meta told Storyful that he and others helped transport people who were trying to evacuate the Kiotari area.

“All the people had evacuated the hotels and they were down at the beaches waiting for someone to take them away and save them,” he said. “It looked like we were going through hell trying to save all the people from the wildfires.” Credit: Erjon Meta via Storyful