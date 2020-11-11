'That Looks Like Me': Four-Year-Old Girl Reacts Seeing Kamala Harris During Presidential Election

A mother captured a heartwarming moment of her four-year-old daughter’s reaction when seeing Kamala Harris on her computer during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Sonja Parcell recorded a video showing her explaining to her daughter that Harris would be the first woman vice president if Joe Biden and Harris won the election. Parcell’s daughter said “that looks like me” and pointed to herself when her mother mentions Harris, who has Jamaican and Indian heritage.

“It is quite a special moment when she immediately noticed VP Elect Kamala Harris looks like her and shows that representation matters,” Parcell told Storyful. Credit: Sonja Parcell via Storyful