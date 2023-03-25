Looking for a new side hustle this spring?

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday he asked President Joe Biden to remove the U.S. government's requirement that Canadians be vaccinated for COVID-19 before crossing the border. He told reporters after their meeting that American citizens are no longer required to have their shots and Canada allows unvaccinated Americans to visit. "There are millions of good, decent, honourable people who, through a personal medical decision, are discriminated against at the border," Poili