Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the West

The field isn't yet set, but it's not too early for Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to discuss potential postseason matchups in the NHL's Western Conference.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK. Let's do the Western Conference because we're going a little long today. That's all right. A little Tiger talk, it's all fun.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't have much to do.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You mentioned you just got-- all we got is the coach ahead of us so we're fine, but we've got to get through the Western Conference. And I think we've got to start with-- it's a little less predictable here what's happening in the West. But what's not predictable, back-to-back President's Trophy. They won the President's Trophy last year, right? Final day of the season, Colorado slipped ahead of Vegas.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I should check that for you while you talk.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I believe so. Anyway, they're going to win the President's Trophy this year with 110 points right now, six straight victories, eight one-on-one on their last 10-- just soaring, Colorado Avalanche. They're going to get the lowest seed which would--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You're right.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: --be either Nashville, Dallas, maybe Vegas, maybe Los Angeles. So it's going to be one of those four teams. I guess it could still be the Oilers, but I doubt that. I would expect it to be the Dallas Stars. Because I think if Vegas is going to get in, they're going to knock off LA. We'll get to that in a bit.

Either way, Colorado is going to be in a great spot for their opening round series. They're going to be able to overwhelm whoever it is, likely Dallas. They're just way more talented than the Dallas team. So I think we can push through that aspect of it. But we're talking about an immense difference in the teams-- at least in quality-- with Colorado in their first round match.

So I think we can leave it there and move to that second spot in the central or the second match-up in the central, which is going to be St. Louis in Minnesota barring a really, really impressive run from either Nashville or Dallas down the stretch. The St. Louis and Minnesota will move the needle for you at all here. I mean, it's going to be a jam-packed first round. It's going to be hard to divvy up your time, but will St. Louis and Minnesota get any of your watching time if they do, in fact, get each other in the first round?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm going to try to watch that series. I think I might have disrespected the St. Louis Blues a little bit. I think they have seven 20-goal scorers on that team. They're doing really well. They're second in their division. And I mean, they're up on the Minnesota Wild right now. But that has the potential to be a really interesting series.

The Blues are trying to restore that previous glory they had from that run. And everything else that's happened since that run has just been first round disappointment after first round disappointment. They need this playoff run to just re-establish their luster as one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Whereas the Minnesota Wild, we know about the salary cap troubles that are going to follow them if they do not get it done this year. Maybe the Wild still have the edge and goaltending if a series between those two come together, but I think that could be a sneaky, underrated series. Especially if TNT gets it, I see them broadcasting games from that. I could see us talking about it where it's like, man, there's two overtime games.

They're all just super wild because there's not much separating both of those teams. I think maybe the Wild might be a little bit quicker. And they might have a little bit more skill. But the Blues, they don't sleep on them. They know what to do. They know how to put the puck in the net. Not to mention, they just have the natural rivalry between those two teams from the Winter Classic-- not the Winter Classic game. No, it was the Winter Classic game.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, it was, my bad. So yeah, that would be really fun to see them both play against each other in the playoffs. And that could sneakily be one of the more fun series to watch because of how evenly matched those teams are.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And both playing really, really well of late. I'm glad you mentioned that they have so many 20-goal scorers. I did a piece earlier in the week discussing the amount of 30-goal scorers. There could be as many as 75 30-goal scorers in the NHL-- just ridiculous scoring numbers across the board.

But St. Louis is one of those teams that didn't-- one of seven teams right now that wasn't for sure going to have a 30-goal scorer and one of four teams that likely will not by the end of the season have a 30-goal scorer. But guess what? They've got seven or eight 20-goal guys.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's just insane.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: They make up with it, by across the board, they're goal scoring. While other teams, of course, are leaning on a few guys, well, they lean on and a lot of guys.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And the guy who leads the St. Louis Blues right now in scoring is a guy that I think a bunch of people wrote off before the beginning of the year with his wrist injury in Vladimir Tarasenko. He's the guy who wanted out of St. Louis too. That is really cool to see.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: A guy Seattle could have had for--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Nothing. For nothing. But hey, we're not Ron Francis.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And they probably could have gotten a first round pick for it if they traded that free asset at the deadline, but Vince Dunn might be a part of their future for the next 10 years. Who knows? Maybe that was the plan.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's none of our business.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: None of our business. Our business, the Pacific Division. Calgary is probably going to get Nashville. That's the most likely match-up for sure because Nashville is not likely to catch Minnesota. And I doubt Dallas overtakes them, but it's possible.

We shouldn't go too deep in it because it's pretty likely that it doesn't happen. But if it is, Calgary and Nashville, maybe similar teams-- teams that finished their checks, teams that play straight line hockey. But I think Calgary's just a lot better at this point.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Calgary better get that job done too. That's another team that I think with the way that they're built and the coaching that they have, I think of the year. They finished first in the West. And they still couldn't find a way to get out of that first round.

I think the Flames should be able to handle the Nashville Predators with the way that they've been playing-- basically playoff style hockey for a good chunk of the year. It remains to be seen how that will translate over to the postseason with maybe the amount of-- I still think with the way that style that you play, if you play that. It's one thing if you play in the playoffs. It's one thing if you're playing that through an entire year. You have to feel some kind of wear down on your body, but we'll see how that goes.

But I think for the Flames, they should be able to handle the Nashville Predators-- the team, again, that just surprised so many others with the fact that they should have probably been rebuilding by now. But they too feel some urgency with the players that they have in their state, including a guy like Filip Forsberg. And who knows what his situation is going to be after the season is over? But yeah, I think with the Flames, they should be able to handle the Prince for sure.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: The most intriguing race I think is who is going to be in a position to go to Edmonton on night one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Is it going to be Vegas who tried so hard to be great and might have stubbed their toe in the process? Or will the Los Angeles Kings hold on?

I think the Pacific Division third seed is the most interesting storyline heading down the stretch that doesn't involve an individual player doing unbelievable things. That is the race. The Vegas Golden Knights are two points back with the same amount of games. I mean, everyone should be considering Vegas as the favorite to get through.

That would be unfortunate for the Edmonton Oilers who would probably be looking at a series victory against LA who have probably overachieved pretty severely this year and might be ripe for the taking in a postseason series. But if it is what it should be, it should be Edmonton and Vegas in round 1. And that would be a fantastic series.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yup. You just basically have McDavid versus Eichel. That draft here, the number one versus number two--that would be amazing.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And Mark Stone finally get back in.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, finally. Yeah. That would be just be really fun to see as well. It's really tough for me to call with the way the Edmonton Oilers have been fluctuating up and down all year. I won't sleep on the Kings. And I know they're trying to restore themselves from former glory, but don't sleep on them, I guess. Vegas, if they get in. I will throw out just an eyeball emoji at the Vancouver Canucks.

With six points out of that third spot in the Pacific, that would be very fun for them to somehow go on a run and have Bruce Boudreau lift the Vancouver Canucks out the depths of hell and Jim Benning and put them in the playoffs. That would be very fun to see.

I don't feel nearly as optimistic for teams after that, including the Winnipeg Jets. But that would be very funny to see the Vancouver Canucks upset everything and find themselves in the playoffs just when it looked as if they were left for dead in the first half of the year. So I will throw, again, the eyeball emoji as like, I see you. I see what work you're doing. I see what work you're trying to put in for the Vancouver Canucks. But that might actually be the most intriguing playoff stretch to follow from here on out here.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Certainly.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's super close between teams in the Pacific and teams in the Wildcard. It's between Nashville to Vancouver in the wildcard spots. It's like a 6-point difference between Nashville and Vancouver and four points between Dallas, Vegas, and Vancouver. That is the race to follow. If you don't have anything going on, if you've got through all your exams and school and whatever, follow the Western Conference wild card race and see and stay up and watch games at midnight.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: If it is the Oilers and Vegas, do you think the Oilers can beat them?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, that's tough. Just because with the way Vegas is built, they have everyone at heartbeat.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And Mark Stone's back. Problems are build in net. Is Robin Lehner going to be healthy enough?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's it. That's a huge problem.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Maybe the time to get Vegas too. It's time to get Boston. It might be time to get Vegas too.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: But at the same time, if you're Edmonton, you're countering with Mike Smith.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Exactly.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Do you have confidence?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Well, he's been playing well. Mike Smith has been playing better. But again, you can't trust him for two months, right? Maybe trust him this series.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's it. That's it. I might have more confidence at a Robin Lehner trying to get back to health than a Mike Smith. No disrespect, but I think that's what I would be feeling. So if you're asking me today, maybe Vegas wins.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: In a just world, it's going to be Vegas in that third seed. And sorry, Los Angeles-- a little ahead of schedule. I feel like the best possible Stanley Cup Playoffs does not include them this year. I know that's harsh. All due respect, though. But Vegas, Edmonton, Calgary is the top three seeds.

And the match-ups we're going to get, it's not the Atlantic division. But if Calgary gets through the first round and they play either Edmonton Battle of Alberta to get to the Conference Final or Vegas to get to the Conference Final, I mean, we are talking about a spectacular playoff bracket for the Pacific Division.

It was supposed to be the worst. It is the worst division in hockey, but it could be extraordinary with the postseason narratives and storylines potential for a Battle of Alberta in the second round. I am all for that, whether or not Vegas gets into that third seed. That's what we should at least hope for because that would be a lot of fun. Is there any--