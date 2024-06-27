Looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft headlined by Cooper Flagg | On The Clock

Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh and Lamar Hurd look ahead to the 2025 NBA draft and the exciting prospects at the top including Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey.

Friday morning is when I start the new draft cycle.

The 2025 NBA draft.

You guys, I am so excited.

I said to my editor on Friday, I said I'm going to start uh doing the 2025 mock to give myself a break from this class.

You guys, when I tell you like next year's draft class is a monster and it's a monster at the top.

After the final four NBA scouts and executives, they go to the Nike Hoops Summit and there's a reason why almost every NBA executive was there this year, there were hundreds of scouts and it was buzzing, it was buzzing and that was because of the talent on the floor.

Cooper flag.

Cooper flag is the number one, number one high school recruit coming out 69 forward point forward.

So versatile best rim protector, I think in high school basketball, Ace Bailey going to Rutgers playing alongside Dylan Harper.

The two of them are the two highest recruits Rutgers has ever landed in the history.

So that's a huge win for Rutgers.

Think about Philipps like he can't go back to Duke.

He saw the writing on the wall with these two guys coming in at Duke.

Reminds me of all the classes at Kentucky where they, you know, recruited over.

You're like, hey, I might not have done well for my draft stock this year, but I can't go back to Kentucky with the next fleet of guys that Calipari's got bringing in.

And so for Philip Psy, like the writing's on the wall, like I got to stay in the draft.

Uh He doesn't, he doesn't have the first round pick.

Uh but he can't go back to Duke because these guys are coming in.

So Cooper Flags, uh you know, Brook, I think Brooklyn Nets the reason why they traded bridges to clear the lane for Cooper flag because he is the real deal and Ace Bailey, if it ends up being Ace Bailey for them like consolation, they're going to be great.

There was, there was two stretches of games in December where I saw Ace Bailey play and he is a dynamite scorer and he's one of those guys.

I mean, he's a high volume shooter.

He's going to take 20 shots a game and just not care, right?

But he makes a lot of them and in back to back games at uh City of Palms, which is another event that NBA scouts can go to.

So he did this in front of NBA scouts, some of them which were going back and forth between the G league winners showcase.

He had 40 points and 10 rebounds and seven assists in one game.

And the very next game he had 42 points.

These two, these two, these two players are like different from this draft where you're drafting complimentary pieces.

These are two cornerstone players.