A look at this weekend's football offerings
From the Colts to college football, Brad Brown takes a look at the games taking place this weekend.
The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
The Blue Jays need to take care of business against Baltimore and hope for some good fortune on the out-of-town scoreboard.
These six players could be the heroes the Blue Jays need this weekend.
The Blue Jackets aren't providing Zac Rinaldo with a place to play.
Ladd was visibly shaking on the scale and still missed weight.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Joe Burrow's last-second heroics are transforming the Cincinnati Bengals.
NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird was relieved of her post on Friday afternoon as a result of the scandal.
"People who say they haven't finished doing the research yet, really haven't done any research," Abdul-Jabbar told Yahoo Sports.
Sometimes half an inch can make or break you.
Though Draymond Green said the decision was a “personal” one, Andrew Wiggins’ choice will impact him and the Warriors in numerous ways.
Eminem and Mary J. Blige are also joining the show.
Their opponents have scored far more runs than the Seattle Mariners. And they could still make the playoffs and get an all-time last laugh.
Jose Calderon urges NBA players and other professional athletes to consider their post-retirement life even before their careers are over.
Shaquille O'Neal said Kyrie Irving needs to think about others, not just himself.
Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday in familiar territory at the top of the Premier League.
“The one and only MVP is back,” Page shouted to the adoring crowd following the narrow victory.