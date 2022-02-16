A look at Stockton businesses, residents on the eve before California's indoor mask mandate ends

On the eve of California's mask mandate ending for most people in the state, Stockton's Miracle Mile was filled with cars, pedestrians and shoppers. Masking measures were mixed Tuesday night: Some customers wore face coverings inside businesses while others didn't. Some employees wore a face covering while customers were inside their stores while others didn't. Some called the mask mandate ending for those who are vaccinated a relief. Others told KCRA 3 they will still mask up.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • After Olympic debut, ice hockey's future in China uncertain

    BEIJING (AP) — They made their Olympic debut as expected — with three straight losses. They are outmatched and consist mostly of foreign players. And now comes the obvious question: Can China’s men’s ice hockey team kindle a passion for the sport in a country unfamiliar with it? The squad's first outing against the U.S. wasn’t shown on the country’s main sports TV channel, and a Chinese Olympic delegation left the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing before the 8-0 blowout ended. On Chinese social

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

    BEIJING — The Canadian women’s hockey team will be looking to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Additionally, Canadians could make a podium push in a couple of freestyle skiing events, and the ice dance competition will crown a champion. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 14. Canada’s women’s hockey team playing for a spot in the gold-medal game The Canadian women’s hockey team can reach its seventh straight gold-med

  • Germany holds 3 of top 4 spots at Olympic two-man midpoint

    BEIJING (AP) — There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, with reigning world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich leading the way. Friedrich — the overwhelming favorite, seeking a third Olympic gold of his career — teamed with Thorsten Margis to finish their two

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — Newly acquired Tyler Toffoli scored in his Flames debut to help lead Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night, extending Calgary's winning streak to a season-high seven games. Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moves past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand. Playing the fourth game of a