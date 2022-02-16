A look at Stockton businesses, residents on the eve before California's indoor mask mandate ends
On the eve of California's mask mandate ending for most people in the state, Stockton's Miracle Mile was filled with cars, pedestrians and shoppers. Masking measures were mixed Tuesday night: Some customers wore face coverings inside businesses while others didn't. Some employees wore a face covering while customers were inside their stores while others didn't. Some called the mask mandate ending for those who are vaccinated a relief. Others told KCRA 3 they will still mask up.