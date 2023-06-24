A look at Roe v. Wade ruling one year later in California

One year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, California health care providers say they have had more people seeking abortion and reproductive services. While there isn't an exact number, Jodi Hicks with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said about 80,000 women in the country have traveled to a different state to get those services. "There are barriers that exist – whether those are economic or lack of providers, even when they don't have a law in their state and so, we're seeing people come from all around the country," Hicks said.