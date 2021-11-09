A look at Northern California weather system Monday night
In a tough-to-watch interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of "John Doe 2" blasted Gary Bettman while pleading for help for her son.
Phillip Danault had two goals and an assist for Los Angeles, while former Leafs forward Trevor Moore added one in the Kings win.
Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the LA Angels and Blue Jays sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Marcus Semien are finalists for American League MVP.
The Steelers took advantage of their good fortune to improve to 5-3 with a wild win over the Bears.
That marks 10 50-point games for Stephen Curry in his career, and the first in the league so far this season.
There are cheap shots, and there's this.
Michael Frolik was not one of the many members of the Montreal Canadiens organization pleased with the 2020-21 campaign.
The Oilers' power play has been performing better than any we've seen in the modern era.
"What’s more rare about Scottie Barnes is his IQ for the game," Durant said.
Is there value in backing some preseason favorites in the futures market after their slow starts?
Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.
Thirteen teams in the NHL play four games this week, meaning there are lots of quality options available on the waiver wire.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Kevin Durant was impressed by Scottie Barnes's game and credits the rookie for the way he plays basketball.
The Steelers narrowly escaped with a win against the Bears on MNF, which was the least of Monday’s sports drama. Between the Ben Simmons debacle and Joel Embiid becoming the fourth 76ers player to enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Philly is riding the struggle bus while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Howard Stern join forces in taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his behavior relating to the COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, the Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016 as Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrate their Championship with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 32 points, Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double with the Lakers and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 29 points off the bench as Los Angeles defeated the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime Monday night. Westbrook notched his 185th career triple-double. Finishing with 17 points and 14 assists, six of his 12 rebounds came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Davis, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, had six points in overtime, including a pair of free
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night. Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists in Warriors franchise history. Curry notched his 10th career 50-point game and already had 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting by halftime with five 3-pointers. He wound up
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on Monday night. Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece. The Suns led by 21 early in the fourth quarter but the Kings made a late push over the final five minutes. De’Aaron Fox hit a pair of free th
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton scored 25 points and Jeff Green, who started in place of an injured Michael Porter Jr., added 13 points for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season. Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat, and Duncan Robinson
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was voted Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year on Monday after San Francisco topped teams with 107 wins during the regular season. Zaidi, 44, finished his third season with the Giants, who set a franchise record for victories, then lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in an NL Division Series. Zaidi, an MIT graduate with a Ph.D. in economics from Cal, worked for the Oakland Athletics from 2011-14, was Dodgers ge