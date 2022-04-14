A look at lives upended by Omicron surge in Hong Kong

STORY: The government has imposed stringent social distancing rules since January due to a dramatic spike in the Omicron variant and business that have been battered by closures are trying to navigate the stringent social distancing rules imposed to curb the fifth COVID-19 wave. .

Lin Chan, a beauty salon entrepreneur, worries her son who is two years and nine months old is lagging behind other children in his development as he's not had the opportunity to mingle with other children, let alone other people due to social distancing measures.

"Since not long after his birth he has had to wear face masks", Chan said. "Now he is at nursery class level, he relies on Zoom (for education). He is scared of strangers, and his socializing is also lacking."

Lau Hoi-man, a front line nurse working for the city's Hospital Authority, has worked in both A&E wards and the city's new Infection Control Centre, a purpose-built facility to hold Covid patients. He said the grimmest experience of his work during the pandemic was seeing his colleagues working while surrounded by corpses in the ward.

"The most sad to say is that since the space is very limited in A&E departments, and the number of death tolls is very shocking, you may need to occupy every vacant space for placing the dead bodies. It is very sad to see that."

Jacky Ip, who runs a bar, said her business had been closed for a year in total due to the every-changing restrictions.

"They (the government) are not doing anything to help, all we ask is they don't make it worse. Why can we not do like foreign countries, and live with the virus. It is (considered) as an endemic disease in other places."