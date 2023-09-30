A look inside the Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

STORY: More than 100,000 refugees have now arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said late on Friday (September 29).

Armenia has asked the European Union on Saturday (September 30) for assistance to help it deal with refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan took back control of the region last week.

Following a lightning Azerbaijani military offensive that returned the break-away region of Nagorno-Karabakh under the Azerbaijani control, many of Karabakh's 120,000 Armenians began what became a mass exodus by car towards Armenia, saying they feared persecution and ethnic cleansing despite Azerbaijan's promises of safety.