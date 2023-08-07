A look inside the new lab preparing against next pandemic
Cameras are given a rare glimpse inside Porton Down Labs in Wiltshire as the UK Health Security Agency opens its doors to its world-leading Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre (VDEC). Building on the Covid pandemic legacy, VDEC will help develop life-saving new vaccines for the UK and worldwide. In particular, the centre will target pathogens for which a vaccine does not exist or is not regulated in the UK, or could be improved, such as avian influenza, Mpox or hantavirus, a severe infection that can pass from rodents to humans.