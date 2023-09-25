Look inside: Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-themed baby shower for 'baby Barker'
'The Only Murders in the Building' star confirmed that she is single in a recent TikTok video
Travis Barker has shared an important health update with fans to explain why he’s currently off the road. The musician, age 47, held up a positive Covid-19 test on Instagram. He uploaded the image on Friday alongside the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” Blink-182’s next performance is listed for Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The …
The actor has been an active member of the local community since purchasing the home in 2002 that he now shares with wife Amal and their twins
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, made a surprise appearance in their Georgia hometown on Saturday -- having largely retreated from the spotlight amid health challenges. The Carters went to the Plains Peanut Festival in what seems to have been their first outing since the announcement seven months ago that Jimmy Carter would receive hospice care.
The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.
Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry must give ‘suitable warning’ for royal accommodationWhere can Prince Harry call home in the U.K.? That is the preoccupation of a weekend of feverish reporting—first, a reported snub by Harry to King Charles over staying at Balmoral; another story has Charles offering Harry a residence for when he sta
The singer was in town for her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday
Peter Navarro went on a bizarre rant against several women he worked with in the West Wing The post Former Trump Adviser Calls Cassidy Hutchinson and Other Female White House Aides ‘Pimp Ladies’ appeared first on TheWrap.
“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads,” she said of the actor
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked phenomenal at a breakfast event on Devon, where she recycled one of her best power suits from Sportmax - photos
Michael Caine questioned the purpose of intimacy coordinators in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day,” he said. “Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say.” An intimacy coordinator for film and TV specializes in choreographing and …
Next year, it will be Sajak out. Seacreast in, as Ryan Seacrest takes over the iconic game show as of September 2024 from longtime host Pat Sajak. With a change of regimes, you might expect some differences when Seacrest takes the reins. You’d be wrong. “With this game show, it’s such a success and has …
They even had an overnight date at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
The superstar was seen watching the two-time Super Bowl Champion play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
Burke previously competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' for 26 seasons
The Princess of Wales has worn tailored suits seven times this September alone, but why? Royal style expert Miranda Holder explains Kate Middleton's new corporate look
It has been over a year since Keanu Reeves made his major red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. Here's what we now about the Alexandra Grant.
For the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's In Utero, we take a fresh look at the LP and the band, with biographer Michael Azerrad, manager Danny Goldberg, and publicist Jim Merlis
The actor is promoting his documentary about being embedded in the Ukrainian military The post Sean Penn Calls Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘High School Student’ in Response to His Stance on the Ukraine War (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
“I get to introduce the Red Hot Chili Peppers to my son, and he's introducing me to some of the other artists,” the actress told PEOPLE at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival