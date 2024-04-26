Take a look inside Bears' draft room after selecting Caleb Williams No.1 overall 'NFL Draft Center'
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is interviewed after going No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Caleb Williams is officially the Chicago Bears' new quarterback. The Bears selected the USC product No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.
Maye solidified himself as one of the nation's top passers in 2023. Now he's heading for the NFL. Here's what to know about the UNC passer.
The Bears are searching for an answer to their hole at quarterback. They turn to Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night after deciding weeks ago to bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC. The Washington Commanders followed up by taking 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU and the New England Patriots took North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3, making it the fourth draft
DETROIT (AP) — There's no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he had a quick answer. Yes. “I think you always dream about coming here and coming to walk across the stage and be with the commissioner," Maye said. "It’s something I couldn’t turn down. It was a no-brainer for me.” Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored twice to beat the Maple Leafs. But Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe noted that he "gets away with" penalties.