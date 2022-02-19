A look at the first weekend in Sacramento since the state indoor mask mandate was lifted

This is the first weekend in just over two months where California does not have an indoor mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The statewide mandate was reinstated in mid-December as cases rose. The mandate was supposed to be until Jan. 15, which is when an exacerbated spike in cases due to the omicron variant forced an extension through Feb. 15. The mask mandate was first lifted in mid-June when the state had reopened and lifted stay-at-home orders. On the first weekend since the state had lifted its indoor mask mandate for most situations, people were out and about as they usually are, but masks were less present but some were still visible.