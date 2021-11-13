Lonzo Ball with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors
Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 11/12/2021
A second-half goal from Jonathan David has put Canada one step closer to the World Cup.
Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Denis Shapovalov advanced to his second straight Stockholm Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
The league is in "advanced stages" of its investigation into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat regarding their deals with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Rudy Gobert received the highest fine after the NBA determined he "initiated" the altercation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead this team.”
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
Pettersson's offensive uptick, the fleeting Troy Terry breakout, and a crowded Dallas Stars goaltending situation highlight this week's takeaways.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
John Johnson III played with the Rams and with Beckham and isn't too sure how this arrangement will work out.
The USMNT didn't just beat Mexico. They felt disrespected. So they won, then cheekily talked back.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 29 points during Minnesota's dominant third quarter, and the Timberwolves snapped their six-game losing streak with a 107-83 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. D'Angelo Russell had 22 points against his former team and Patrick Beverley added 11 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota, which seized control while outscoring the Lakers 40-12 in the third. The surge started with a stunning 29-4 run out of halftime, and Russell
Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen's record in 585 fewer games.
TORONTO — Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and the Toronto Argonauts will carry home-field advantage into the CFL playoffs. Gittens, Antonio Pipkin and Chris Edwards scored touchdowns as Toronto defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-12 on a windy Friday night to cement top spot in the East Division. That secured the Argos (9-4) home-field advantage for the East Division final Dec. 5 and that's a big deal considering they're 6-0 at BMO Field this year. "It's home, who doesn't like home," Gittens Jr. said. "For