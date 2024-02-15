Lonnie Walker IV with a 2 Pt vs. Boston Celtics

Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
TORONTO — As the clock wound down on a demoralizing loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs, Scottie Barnes left the Toronto Raptors' bench and headed to the locker room. Barnes's frustration was obvious after rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power San Antonio past Toronto 122-99 on Monday night. But leaving the courtside area with a few seconds left to play is considered poor form in basketball, especially for a player considered the future of the Raptors franchise and part
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
A new look and new history for transcendent rookie Victor Wembanyama.
“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Wednesday, three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but said he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco's defense. "We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are filing a protest of their loss in Houston that ended on a foul call officials said was incorrect, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday. The Rockets beat the Knicks 105-103 on Monday after Aaron Holiday made two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point arc. Crew chief Ed Malloy said after the game that the contact between the players was marginal and no foul should have been called. So, th
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his third championship and second Super Bowl MVP title on Sunday
DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of fifth seed Qinwen Zheng of China on Wednesday. Fernandez came back from a 5-3 deficit in the first set, then picked up her third break in four chances in the second set and held the rest of the way to win the match in 92 minutes. It's the first win over a top-10 opponent this year for Fernandez, who was ranked as low as No. 95 in July but entered the week at No. 38. Fernandez improved
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry is back in Philadelphia and back together with coach Nick Nurse. Lowry signed with the 76ers on Tuesday, having cleared waivers after agreeing to a buyout of his contract after he was traded from Miami to Charlotte. The six-time NBA All-Star is originally from North Philadelphia and played in college at Villanova. He has since gone on to play 18 seasons for Memphis, Houston, Toronto and Miami. Lowry won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 while playing for Nurs
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays begin spring training this week looking ahead to the 2024 season while trying to erase the memory of their latest post-season exit. The first official workout is set for Thursday at the Player Development Complex as the team prepares for the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 24. The Blue Jays, who have been swept in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.
Chael Sonnen doesn't like that Jon Jones outed the UFC by revealing they called him to headline UFC 300.
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
TORONTO — When rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama was introduced during pre-game warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena, he received a warm welcome from the sold-out crowd. He thanked them by giving them a night to remember. Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks. He also had five assists, pu
Another free agent is off the board with Jorge Soler signing with the San Francisco Giants. Here's the latest news in MLB free agency.
City Connect alternate uniforms were introduced in 2021 and designed to shine light on things unique to the MLB team and city it represents.