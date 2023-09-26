Longtime Special Olympics Missouri athlete receives surprise
Chris Ringot learned Monday he will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame.
Siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips marked Captain Mark Phillips' milestone birthday at the weekend.
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
A warrant has been issued for Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson stemming from his probation terms in a Massachusetts case.
The four-time Formula 1 World Champion may come out of retirement to race at Le Mans next year.
Some referees with Ontario's soccer association started wearing body cameras this week as part of a new pilot project meant to deter parental abuse, which is a main reason officials are quitting the job.There are 50 body cameras available to the roughly 6,000 referees in the province, according to Ontario Soccer CEO Johnny Misley, who said the effort is the first of its kind in North America. The British Football Association rolled out a similar project earlier this year, which Misley said inspi
The Raptors are a "viable threat" to land Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers. Should they roll the dice on a blockbuster?
It's rare for an NHL team to go from missing the postseason to winning it all, but the Golden Knights just showed it can be done.
The news was announced in a video featuring Kim Kardashian.
CALGARY — The Western Hockey League says Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL regulations and policies. The league said Constantine was suspended Sunday, and he is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players. The WHL said the suspension came after its independent reporting channel received a complaint about Constantine's conduct. The Wild previously operated