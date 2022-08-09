Longtime Forest Service employee killed in California blaze
Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire. The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified. Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned.